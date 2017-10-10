Finland’s Valota Adds Former Angry Birds Exec As Advisor

Finland’s Valota, which makes and markets the Valotalive platform for workplace communications on screens, has made an interesting addition to its advisory board – the longtime global brand ambassador for the Angry Birds game franchise.

Peter Vesterbacka will, according to Valota, “use his global reputation and contacts to serve as Valotalive´s Brand Ambassador, accelerating the Espoo, Finland company from the startup phase to a growth phase for its next-generation platform. Valotalive makes it easy to put important workplace communications – from KPIs to social media messaging – on any screen around offices and facilities.”

Vesterbacka was among the best-known executives at Rovio – called the “Mighty Eagle” around Rovio (also based in Espoo, Finland) as the Angry Birds franchIse became a global phenomenon. He has also been the founder of Slush and MobileMonday and the co-founder at Lightneer and Fun Academy.

“We are growing fast and aiming high, but it´s very important to enjoy every step of this exciting journey,” says Tomi Paajanen, Valota´s Chief Growth Officer. “I have known Peter for couple of years and I am confident that he will be an amazing asset to us.