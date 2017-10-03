Latest no comments

Some LV Strip Marquees Switch Off Promos In Wake Of Sunday’s Massacre

Anyone who’s been to Las Vegas is familiar with the giant marquee displays that line the Strip in front of hotels, as well as the LED billboards along the roads running to the strip from the airport and elsewhere. Normally, they’re visual riots promoting entertainers, restaurants and clubs.

But this week, at least with some of the properties, the schedule has been turned over to black and white, muted messages asking people to donate blood and connecting friends and families with agencies who might help them find loved ones in the wake of that awful shooting Sunday night.

I noticed on CBC News (Canada) reporting from the strip that showed in the backdrop how several big marquees were doing this, and a little searching on Twitter and via Google produced some results. I looked at a webcam up the strip, by the Venetian, and it looked more like the normal razzle-dazzle on them.

Right now, what MGMResorts, in particular, is doing seems right. The Mandalay Bay is one of their properties, but they have many along the strip.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
.@DiversifiedUS Adds Electronic Security Skills, Business By Acquiring @MCW_Solutions #AVtweeps https://t.co/IFQd1TTYRp - 6 hours ago
Dave Haynes

