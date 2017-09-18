DSF Firms Up Plan For Annual Coffee And Controversy Event In NYC

The plan for the Digital Signage Federation’s annual Coffee and Controversy breakfast event during New York City Digital Signage Week now appears to be set, with three sessions instead of the one (could be wrong, never been) usually done.

There’s a Global Perspective on Digital Signage thing, then one on Digital OOH, and then a presentation by Google (Chris Lydle, I think).

There is breakfast and then starting at 9 the first session with:

Richard Ventura, VP of Strategy, NEC Display Solutions of America & DSF Chairman

Federico Freyria, Digital Signage Mexico (DSMX) Association President

Dirk Huelsermann, Managing Partner of DeBere Capital Partners & DSF Europe Chairman

Moderated by: Brian McClimans, Peerless AV & DSF Board Member

The second session on digital out of home media networks has:

Sheldon Silverman, SmartBomb Media Founder & DSF Global DOOH Council Chairman

Kym Frank, Geopath President

Stephen Freitas, Chief Marketing Officer of Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

Moderated by: Laura Davis Taylor, High Street X & DSF Board Member

Then the Google talk.

It runs from 9 to 11 and is right-priced, as in free. Sponsors cover the cost. Tickets are limited, and only two people from a company may register to attend. It is at Google’s New York City offices, at 111 8th Avenue in the Chelsea area.

I’m doubtful. THINK I am in Shenzhen, China that week.

None of these folks strike me as all that controversy-prone, but maybe Rich will start throwing chairs.