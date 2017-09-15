Screenscape Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies In Canada

The guys at Screenscape in beautiful little Charlottetown, PEI got some good marketing news this week – being named among the fastest-growing companies in Canada by Canadian Business magazine.
Screenscape was ranked:
- #118 among the fastest growing companies in Canada
- #2 among all Atlantic Canadian companies
- #34 among all software companies
The magazine has been ranking Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth for the last 30 years. Companies have to submit their information to be subject to review.