CMS, Content, IoT, PODCAST no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Peter Fahlman, Telemetry

A lot of companies run by creatives and software developers have found their way into the digital signage business on the backs of projects they delivered, but I wouldn’t really see that happening with a company that’s all about online payments.

That’s exactly, though, the back story on Telemetry, a Vancouver, BC start-up that grew out of a need by the sister company to visualize all the data they were generating from transactions. The software team looked around the marketplace for applications that would do the job, and when they concluded what was out there didn’t fit, they wrote their own.

With home-grown digital dashboards around the office showing the team what was going on in the business, CEO Peter Fahlman and his colleagues concluded what they had was a great tool – but also something they could productize … without really even knowing what digital signage was all about.

Now Telemetry is a full, cloud-based digital signage CMS, tightly tied in with Google’s Chrome services. Enabling real-time dashboards is, to me, the particularly interesting aspect of what the company does, but Fahlman tells me in this conversation that they’re more than just live pie charts and graphs.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @DiannaCha: #ArcadeFire in concert https://t.co/Zs02puNPZ8 - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Texas A&M Pimped Out Its Football Locker Room With Digital Signage, Too … In 2014

Real-Time Data On UK Billboards Reminds Traffic-Jammed Motorists They Should’ve Taken Train

How Interactive Digital Signage Enhance Customer Experiences

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *