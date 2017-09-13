TECHNOLOGY no comments

Quivid Adds Shuttle PC To List Of Supported Digital Signage Players

The French audience analytics software firm Quividi has added one of Shuttle’s small form factor PCs to the list of digital signage players compatible with its platform.

Shuttle’s DH110 media player has been certified to run Quividi’s VidiReports software in a single screen/single camera mode, as well as in a dual screen/dual camera mode.

The specs: Built-around Intel H110 chipset, Shuttle’s DH110 is a versatile, high-performance XPC slim which supports Intel Skylake LGA1151 65W processors. With Intel built-in HD graphics engine, the DH110 can support 4K UHD content playback on up to two screens via HDMI and DisplayPort. Featured with Shuttle’s exclusive heat-pipe cooling module with smart fan, the DH110 can run reliably cool and stable for a long time operation.

Press release here …

