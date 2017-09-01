Displays, LED, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Eyes Open For Giant 14-Foot LED Selfie Head At Columbus, OH Convention Center

I like how fine pitch LED is making for some highly creative displays – like this giant head that opened its eyes last night at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, in Columbus, Ohio.

The LED head electronics were manufactured by SNA Displays, and the structure and integration was by Design Communications Ltd.

This is a custom 5mm pitch LED display formed in layered strips to the shape of a human head, with a radius as tight as eight inches. Not sure how the curve is done as I thought maybe the LED modules were flexible, but I’m told they are not. Lotsa smaller modules, I guess.

There is a custom photo booth with over 30 cameras that allow someone to put their image on the display.

It’s an art piece – 14-feet high and using 850,000 LEDs. The local business newspaper says the project cost $1.5 million, but its proponents say it will be a tourism magnet – as we know how much people love selfies. There’s a video with the online news story.

Kind of amazing, particularly the idea that people can walk up and scare the hell out a crowd with their giant head. … Well, at least my head would.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @perlberg: I think I just saw a New Yorker cartoon https://t.co/gZVJZRdLFh - 56 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

New InterContinental Uses E-Paper Counter Displays To Greet Guests

Tampa’s NFL Stadium Adds Fine-Pitch LED Ribbon Board For VIP Fan Area

A Robotic 3D Video Wall … From 1990

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *