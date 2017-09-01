Eyes Open For Giant 14-Foot LED Selfie Head At Columbus, OH Convention Center

I like how fine pitch LED is making for some highly creative displays – like this giant head that opened its eyes last night at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, in Columbus, Ohio.

The LED head electronics were manufactured by SNA Displays, and the structure and integration was by Design Communications Ltd.

This is a custom 5mm pitch LED display formed in layered strips to the shape of a human head, with a radius as tight as eight inches. Not sure how the curve is done as I thought maybe the LED modules were flexible, but I’m told they are not. Lotsa smaller modules, I guess.

There is a custom photo booth with over 30 cameras that allow someone to put their image on the display.

It’s an art piece – 14-feet high and using 850,000 LEDs. The local business newspaper says the project cost $1.5 million, but its proponents say it will be a tourism magnet – as we know how much people love selfies. There’s a video with the online news story.

Kind of amazing, particularly the idea that people can walk up and scare the hell out a crowd with their giant head. … Well, at least my head would.