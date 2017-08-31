Video Download: Post This Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Spot On Your Network

Brian Nutt and his team at Louisville, KY software and solutions shop Codigo have put together a video available for any network operator to download and run on their own screens, as a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser.

The 20-second video clip encourages donations to the American Red Cross. You can preview it on this page. To grab the video, just select your preferred format below and start the download.

Thanks for doing this folks, and if there are other videos that companies have produced and want to share, make me aware and I will get the word out through 16:9.