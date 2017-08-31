Content, CREATIVE, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

A Robotic 3D Video Wall … From 1990

Hat Tip @johnbirchman

We told you yesterday about a 1967 robotic video wall (well, sorta … it was photo slides, not videos).  Here’s another example of a big video wall doing the robotic three-dimensional thing Coca-Cola has unveiled in Times Square. This one is from 1990, at the Epcot (Disney) theme park in Orlando.

The “kinetic mosaic” was developed by another Czech, filmmaker Emil Radok, for an attraction built around energy.

