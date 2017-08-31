A Robotic 3D Video Wall … From 1990

Hat Tip @johnbirchman

We told you yesterday about a 1967 robotic video wall (well, sorta … it was photo slides, not videos). Here’s another example of a big video wall doing the robotic three-dimensional thing Coca-Cola has unveiled in Times Square. This one is from 1990, at the Epcot (Disney) theme park in Orlando.

The “kinetic mosaic” was developed by another Czech, filmmaker Emil Radok, for an attraction built around energy.

Like Emil Radok's "Kinetic Mosaic" that was the Pre-Show to Universe of Energy at Epcot from 82 to 96.https://t.co/nozZYUeFJk — John Birchman (@johnbirchman) August 30, 2017

90 foot wide with 100 rotating triangles, each with 3-1/2 foot square surfaces – 2 white and 1 matte black, and five 35mm film projectors. — John Birchman (@johnbirchman) August 30, 2017