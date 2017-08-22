Displays, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Peerless-AV Debuts All in One Kiosk With Built-In BrightSign Player

Peerless-AV has started marketing an “All-in-One Kiosk” with a BrightSign full HD media player module built inside the 55-inch display unit.

The integrated unit supports IR touch can run HTML5 content, which is going to be important if the application wants to build in things like live data feeds.

“Our new All-in-One Kiosk is an easy to use, cost effective digital signage solution that can be installed right out of the box,” says Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales for North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. “The integrated kiosk’s sleek, stylish design offers the ruggedness needed for public use, as well as a simple installation process requiring little to no maintenance. It’s the fully integrated solution that our customers have been asking for.”

 

 

 

Dave Haynes

