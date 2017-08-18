Projects: New Ford Dealer Opens With Digital Brand Halo

This is a big “brand halo” LED sign suspended over the main showroom reception desk at the new LaFontaine Ford in Birch Run, Michigan – north of Flint.

It’s a fine-pitch Panasonic LED that with its metal backing and struts weighs about 1,000 pounds. It is suspended using aircraft cable. The set-up was put in by Kansas City-based IST, which is best known for working in QSR but also does installs across other vertical markets, including auto retail.

All the tech details are in this Sound and Communications article …