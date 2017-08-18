Displays, LED, PROJECTS, retail, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Projects: New Ford Dealer Opens With Digital Brand Halo

This is a big “brand halo” LED sign suspended over the main showroom reception desk at the new LaFontaine Ford in Birch Run, Michigan – north of Flint.

It’s a fine-pitch Panasonic LED that with its metal backing and struts weighs about 1,000 pounds. It is suspended using aircraft cable. The set-up was put in by Kansas City-based IST, which is best known for working in QSR but also does installs across other vertical markets, including auto retail.

All the tech details are in this Sound and Communications article …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @_youhadonejob1: Best warning sign ever. https://t.co/qeBobWjGio - 5 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Raspberry Pi-Based Info-Beamer Sets Up Video Walls In Seconds With QR Code-Like GPS Tags

Interactive Digital Stations Start Rolling Out On Philly’s Rail System

Don’t Take Shots At The Messenger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *