Digital OOH, Displays, PROJECTS no comments

Interactive Digital Stations Start Rolling Out On Philly’s Rail System

Google-backed Intersection has started rolling out what will be some 300 interactive digital stations at hubs along the Philadelphia-area rail system run by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, aka SEPTA.

The digital totems offer real-time transit information and maps, as well as free WiFi. The first ones have gone in at the remarkably generic-sounding Suburban Station, but the tech will eventually go across the full network of subway and commuter rail stops.

The deployment is bankrolled by Intersection, with the plan/hope it recovers capital and operating costs through advertising.

 

“We are delighted that this partnership brings huge benefits to our riders at no cost to taxpayers,” says SEPTA’s General Manager, Jeffrey D. Knueppel. “From high-speed Wi-Fi to device charging, to interactive directions, to better access of real-time information and alerts—it’s a win-win to continually think about how we can modernize our customers’ experiences.”

SEPTA is the sixth largest public transportation system in the U.S., with an average weekday ridership of approximately 1.1 million. Intersection already has that large network of similar kiosks running in New York, called LinkNYC.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Don’t Take Shots At The Messenger https://t.co/zip5MA1imK https://t.co/9r5wInKeSB - 28 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Don’t Take Shots At The Messenger

Will US And Canadian Auto Dealers Follow European Lead And Go Small And Digital?

Projects: Chicago’s United Center Opens Highly Interactive Fan Store

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *