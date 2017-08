The aquarium attraction at the huge Dubai Mall recently lit up a massive OLED video wall – which looks amazing.

A bit lost in the shuffle was a very large transparent LED mesh fence than runs along the base of the front of the big fish tank, below that huge OLED wall.

Transparent mesh LED – this one is from China’s Nexnovo – is no match in resolution for LCD, OLED or fine pitch LED, but in the right application it looks pretty good.