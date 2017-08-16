Projects: Projection-Mapped Video Table Powerfully Illustrates Nazi Looting

This is a 3D projection-mapped video table that illustrates the expropriation of Jewish property during the Third Reich in Berlin, the centerpiece of an exhibit at the Leo Baeck Institute in New York. The Stolen Heart Video Map is the feature element of “Stolen Heart: The Theft of Jewish Property in Berlin’s Historic Center, 1933–1945.”

The three-dimensional projection map was designed and delivered by New York-based creative studio C&G Partners, tracking the theft of Jewish homes and business by the Nazis. It follows the rise of Jewish business and property owners in Berlin during the 19th century, as well as the crucial economic, cultural, scientific and philanthropic contributions they made until the 1930s. With the rise of the Nazis, Jewish-owned homes and business were confiscated and used for various war-related purposes.

The maps feature aerial views of homes and other properties from 1933 to present day, with video content incorporating archival images and topographic time-lapse elements projected onto the 3D-printed 1:1,500 scale model of the heart of Mitte. The projection-mapped effects, including tiny details like moving period-automobiles, were prototyped at actual size throughout production.

The overhead projection sequences are powered by a BrightSign 4K media player.

Very nice, and evidence projection-mapping is not just about grand scale projects like lighting up the sides of buildings.