Projects: Fighting Irish Add Giant LED Board, Fine Pitch LED To Renovated Stadium

News of a stadium adding a big-ass LED screen in the stands is commonplace, but what’s interesting about an announcement involving the University of Notre Dame is ALL the fine pitch LED being added around the Fighting Irish’s historic football grounds.

The university has put in a 54 by 96 foot 10mm board at one end of the stadium bowl, but also added large screens with pitches as fine as 1.9mm in areas like locker rooms and the media center.

The video display system, says a press release, is part of a nearly 800,000-square-foot construction project that has added new structures to the west, east, and south sides of Notre Dame Stadium, transforming it into a year-round venue. The 10mm board is touted as the largest surface mount (SMD) display in college football.

The renovation project also includes:

Two sideline 16mm SMD LED ribbons, each measuring 3.78’ high by 393.07’ wide.

One 2.5mm LED display in the North Side Schivarelli Lounge measuring 6.30’ high by 11.02 wide.

One 2.5mm LED display in the North Side Locker Room measuring 7.87’ high by 14.17’ wide.

One 1.9mm LED display in the North Side Interview Room measuring 6.30’ high by 11.02’ wide.

One 1.875mm LED display in the Rex and Alice A Martin Media Center measuring 7.8’ high by 12.6’ wide.

One 2.5mm LED display in the Duncan Student Center measuring 11.02’ high by 22.05’ wide.

The displays were pulled together and put in by Purchase, NY-based ANC, running its control system and using Mitsubishi’s Diamond Vision XL displays. As part of the deal, ANC will work with Notre Dame to operate the displays during live events, while assisting with content creation.

This is a many, many million dollars deal – as the fine-pitch stuff may be coming down in price but is still anything but a bargain.