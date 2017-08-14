NEC Ups Warranty To Five Years On 24/7 Digital Signage Display Series

I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about screen warranties, but do think NEC Display announcing some of its pro-grade 24/7 digital signage displays will ship with five-year warranties is out of the norm.

The company says four of the models in its P-series will shift from three to five year warranties. “We’re passionate about the engineering and reliability of our new professional signage displays,” says Ben Hardy, Product Manager at NEC Display Solutions. “We’re always seeking new ways to provide the highest level of support for our customers, and the robust design and build of these models gives us the confidence to offer this 5-year warranty.”

Some display manufacturers offer buyers an option to increase warranty coverage from three to five years on select models, says NEC in a press release, but these warranty extensions require an additional cost of several hundred dollars.

Specifically, the five-year warranty applies to:

P404 will be supported from the first shipment;

P484 will be supported from the first shipment;

P554 will be supported from the first shipment;

P703 will be supported on purchases made on or after August 1, 2017.