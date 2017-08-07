retail, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Uniqlo Adds Interactive Vending Machines

Japanese fast-fashion apparel retailer Uniqlo is installing a test wave of interactive vending machines in U.S. malls and airport concourses – in a move reminiscent of what Best Buy has done with gadget vending machines in airports.

The vending units have a big interactive touch screen on the front and will dispense two SKUs – heat-retaining shirts and lightweight down jackets. The company does a great job with its in-store signage, but has not caught on in the U.S. suburbs in the way it expected. Uniqlo’s marketing chief  says these machines are one way to get the brand out there without committing to full store builds.

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
