Uniqlo Adds Interactive Vending Machines

Japanese fast-fashion apparel retailer Uniqlo is installing a test wave of interactive vending machines in U.S. malls and airport concourses – in a move reminiscent of what Best Buy has done with gadget vending machines in airports.

The vending units have a big interactive touch screen on the front and will dispense two SKUs – heat-retaining shirts and lightweight down jackets. The company does a great job with its in-store signage, but has not caught on in the U.S. suburbs in the way it expected. Uniqlo’s marketing chief says these machines are one way to get the brand out there without committing to full store builds.