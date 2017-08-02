LED, PROJECTS no comments

Projects: Line Friends Tops New Times Square Store With 1,600 Sq. Ft. LED

Content is a factor, of course, but’s generally kind of amazing how good a 10mm pitch outdoor LED sign can look these days.

This is an upgraded LED board that replaced an older digital display used by Aeropostale to advertise its brand outside a Times Square retail store. The new one is for LINE FRIENDS, an Asian retailer built around sticker characters.

You can apparently build a global business around sticker characters … I now feel even older.

The board is from Sansi North America (SNA) Displays, with the project designed by Sensory Interactive. The LED video display footprint is 1,647 square feet, and for LED nerds, it is pushing more than 2.3 million pixels.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

