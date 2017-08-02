Projects: Line Friends Tops New Times Square Store With 1,600 Sq. Ft. LED

Content is a factor, of course, but’s generally kind of amazing how good a 10mm pitch outdoor LED sign can look these days.

This is an upgraded LED board that replaced an older digital display used by Aeropostale to advertise its brand outside a Times Square retail store. The new one is for LINE FRIENDS, an Asian retailer built around sticker characters.

You can apparently build a global business around sticker characters … I now feel even older.

The board is from Sansi North America (SNA) Displays, with the project designed by Sensory Interactive. The LED video display footprint is 1,647 square feet, and for LED nerds, it is pushing more than 2.3 million pixels.