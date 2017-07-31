PROJECTS, retail, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Projects: Local UK Tourism Council Builds Digital Attractions Stand

A project doesn’t need to be big and expensive to be well done and effective. Here’s a simple but well executed tourism application that adds digital to an attractions brochure rack.

The borough of Pendle in the UK created a visitor information point in the café area of retailer Boundary Mill’s flagship store outlet, based in Colne, Lancashire.

“The impact of the large 65” display has an instant attraction for visitors to the café,” says Mike Williams, Tourism Officer for Pendle Council. “The media content delivers a mix of local attractions, events and information about the area of Pendle. The information mix gives newcomers to the area a taste of what is on offer in the borough, and for locals a sense of pride that they live in one of the most picturesque parts of the country. The information shown has also driven people to our website, www.visitpendle.com,  where visitors can browse in more detail what the borough of Pendle has to offer.”

I like how the client opted to bump out the wall and effectively create a feature area, and then brand it appropriately. I also like that they used a 65-inch screen and a rack that matched the screen’s width.

 

Dynamax Technical Services won the tender and used its software, digitalsignage.NET,Core Edition, on the job.

Larger case study here

 

Dave Haynes

