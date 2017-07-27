Neuranet Releases 2nd Gen Version Of Flexitive Responsive Ad Building Toolset

Toront0-based software startup Neuranet has released the 2nd generation of its HTML5-based responsive ad-building software, called Flexitive 2.0.

The cloud-based platform lets creatives build animated, video-supported ad spots that adapt to unlimited sizes, across any device, operating system, app or browser. That includes digital signage screens – which is not a market Neuranet focuses on, but serves.

The interesting thing about the product, in simple terms, is how at a very low cost a designer can build an ad of a certain dimension, and automatically have a whole family of versions of that ad – all tweakable – in different shapes and orientations. You should care about that sort of thing if you have a network with screens that vary in dimension, or update HTML5-based messages using external data.

The press release says:

Available today, Flexitive 2.0 gives media companies and agencies a distinct advantage in adapting to the new IAB Standard Ad Unit Portfolio specs and guidelines that were released on July 20th. The IAB’s Tech Lab worked with many companies across the digital industry, including Neuranet, for nearly two years on the new ad portfolio, to ensure that they integrated aspect ratio-based flexible ad sizes, while also incorporating the LEAN Principles of lightweight, encrypted, AdChoices supported, and non-invasive advertising. The new standards were designed to promote user-friendly digital advertising that can easily scale across device types.

Even aside from issues such as ad blocking, other monetization challenges have been caused by a wider range of screen sizes and resolutions with the rise in smartphone usage. The new IAB Standard Ad Unit Portfolio moves the industry away from commonly used fixed pixel dimensions like 300×60, 300×250, 300×600, to aspect ratio based sizes like 6:1, 1:1, 1×2, etc., that will work more seamlessly with responsively designed sites and apps. The new ad units will also help media companies confront a wide range of current challenges such as improving page load times, viewability, and providing better experiences.

“The new IAB Standard Ad Unit Portfolio and its support for flexible ads will help to significantly improve the future web user experience, while providing more valuable canvases for visual communications that will significantly boost the media industry,” said Paul Vincent, CEO of Neuranet. “Few media companies of the future can rely on subscription revenue alone – this is a major opportunity for media companies to rebuild their business model for the coming decades to support high value and quality ad experiences for non-subscribers. Flexitive will help marketing teams create these improved experiences for their customers, seamlessly.”

Flexitive was built from the ground up over the last three years to solve the design challenges of today, and is already being used by some of the world’s largest brands, agencies and media companies. Flexitive 2.0 will continue to help address the current gap in responsive design capabilities that have arisen due to the proliferation of device screen sizes and resolutions, lifting the capabilities of designers and developers so that they can focus on what they do best.

Highlights of the Flexitive 2.0 Design Cloud:

Builds fully responsive designs fast, based on aspect ratios like 6:1, 1:2 etc. for in-page or 16:9, 9:16 etc, for full-screen sizes, with Flexitive’s easy to use drag and drop interface that requires no coding knowledge.

Significantly improves production efficiency by allowing a single design to adapt to unlimited sizes. Image components automatically crop and resize to the highest quality for each size (work that most prominently used design tools require designers to do manually).

Creative variations can be built in as few as two clicks, by swapping a component (eg. image or video) that will change across all sizes instantly.

Export for use in over 30 ad servers including DFP & AdWords.

Build Rich Media creative by adding video components to creative, and export for use in ad servers like DCS & AOL ONE.

Flexitive 2.0 is available now to start creating quality responsive visual communications, with a variety of affordable licenses ranging from US$20 to $90/month per designer. For more information or to try Flexitive for free, visit flexitive.com.

Here’s a podcast interview I did in January with founder Paul Vincent …