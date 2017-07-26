Dot2Dot Acquires Fellow Digital Signage Solutions Provider Pixel Point

Toronto-based solutions provider Dot2Dot Communications has acquired another Toronto-area solutions provider, Pixel Point Digital.

“We’ve been supporting the leaders of Pixel Point for over 10 years, their work and flair for innovative solutions is a tremendous asset to our growing business as we move forward,” says Andy McRae, Dot2Dot’s GM, in a press release.

That support would have happened when Dot2Dot was Scala Canada and later the master reseller in Canada for Scala. That arrangement lapsed recently, though Dot2Dot remains a big Scala shop.

Pixel Point will now operate under the name Dot2Dot Communication brand, and the attraction was a portfolio a press release suggests is rich in retail, corporate communications, school boards, and college campuses.

“Dot2Dot Communications has been a strategic ally for Pixel Point for many years now. A changing supplier arrangement along with a more integrated market has made this decision easy,” says Ray Prachun, President, Pixel Point Digital Inc. “Working together allows us to give our customers a broader range of skill sets and improved support services. It’s a natural win-win-win scenario for our companies and our customers.”

This would likely be a very small deal. Prachun has been around the industry for a bunch of years with different companies, and as recently as four years ago with a marketing company, so I don’t think Pixel Point is all that old. Can’t say I’d ever heard the company name before this morning. That said, Andy and his crew are very well-established and, from what I hear, doing well.