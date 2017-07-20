DPAA Sets Agenda For Nov. 1 NYC DOOH Summit

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) has, admirably, already plotted out much of the agenda for its annual Video Everywhere Summit in New York on November 1.

The Summit, to be held at the iconic Roosevelt Hotel, is expected to pull some 800 people representing brands, agencies, digital out-of-home networks, ad tech, mobile/location companies, data firms and others from the full spectrum of multi-screen advertising.

Agenda topics will cover new media models, the intersection of advertising, technology and politics, revitalizing a heritage brand, the power of creativity, the new agency model, and more. Peter DeLuca of T-Mobile USA will present a keynote address.

Brand Speakers and Topics

Keynote Presentation: Peter DeLuca, SVP, Brand Communications, T-Mobile USA

“Revitalizing a Heritage Brand”: Mike Linton, CMO, Farmers Insurance

“Advertising, Technology, and Politics: Where’s the Line?”: Kathleen Hall, Corp. VP, Brand, Advertising & Research, Microsoft

“Man and Machine and Cognitive Creativity”: Ann G. Rubin, VP, Branded Content & Global Creative, IBM

Case study: Mickey Burnett, Director of Marketing, Mike’s Hard Lemonade

“Following the Viewer – Everywhere!”: Patrizio (Pato) Spagnoletto, Head of Media & Subscriber Growth, Hulu

Agency Speakers and Topics

“The Power of Creativity”: Andrew Swinand, CEO, Leo Burnett N. A.

“The New Agency Model”: Brian Nienhaus, CEO, We Are Unlimited (McDonald’s agency)

Fireside Chat with Rob Norman, Chief Digital Officer, GroupM Worldwide, and Chairman, GroupM N.A.

Also providing an agency perspective will be Chad Stoller, EVP, Global Chief Innovation Officer, UM Worldwide.

Panels

“How Brands Add Value Today”:

Paul Woolmington, CEO (moderator), Canvas Worldwide

Mark Ingall, Managing Director, Global Marketing, Citibank

Bobby Jones, Co-Author, Good is the New Cool: Market Like You Give a Damn

“The Changing Media Model – From Mobile and Social to DOOH and Programmatic”:

Nick Dunham, Director of Media, Dunkin’ Donuts

Other panelists to be announced

Media Speakers and Topics

In light of the increasing intermingling of media, tech and politics, this year’s Summit will feature two prominent journalists who will address these issues.

Brian Stelter, Host, “Reliable Sources” and Senior Media Correspondent, CNN, will speak on “The Intersection of Media & Technology.”

Also speaking from the media perspective will be Jim Rutenberg, Media Columnist, The New York Times.

“Once again, we are going to present a robust agenda that will tap into, and enhance, the energy and excitement that permeates the digital out of home space and New York Digital Signage Week,” says DPAA head Barry Frey. “We look forward to a full day of lively and informative discussions that will provide actionable takeaways for delegates.”

There will be a micro trade show dubbed the Intel Hall of Innovation. Summit sponsors to date include Adspace, Ayuda, BroadSign, Bulzi, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, DOMedia, GroundTruth, Intersection, IPONWEB, Lamar Advertising, livedooh, Michelman & Robinson LLP, PlaceIQ, Reflect Systems, Sito Mobile, Ubimo, Verifone Media, Vistar Media and Zoom. A limited number of sponsorships are still available.