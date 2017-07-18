LG Starts Loyalty Program Aimed At Architects, Designers

The Business Solutions of LG’s US operations has started a loyalty program aimed at architects and design consultants, built around providing access to resources, support and training related to commercial display products.

The LG PRO Design program is aimed at people who are often involved in the integration decision-making process for large public and commercial projects, from airports to shopping malls and stores. Giving access to industry trend insights, dedicated technical and sales support, unique product training programs, and research will enhance their ability to successfully execute their design visions, says Garry Wicka, head of marketing for LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

Developed in consultation with architects, designers and consulting firms, LG Pro Design is an extension of the LG PRO commercial display customer support program.

“LG is committed to providing the best support possible to all of its customers, including those recommending product to integrators and end users,” says Wicka. “The LG PRO Design program fosters a network of highly talented professionals in the industry and seeks to increase the success of our design and consultant partners’ businesses by providing them cutting-edge resources tailored to their individual needs.”

Based on feedback on what design and consultant firms look for when specifying technology for a project, says the news release, LG PRO Design was developed to offer members unique benefits such as enhanced LG sales and technical support, VIP access to LG’s state-of-the-art Business Innovation Center, supplementary product training, enhanced design files and LG PRO Design-specific communications.

This seems smart (and for all I know may be common among display companies). I’ve chatted with architects and designers at conferences and trade shows, and while they “get” the big idea about integrating display technology into their visions, they don’t have the deep technical understanding of what works and doesn’t, or the business contacts to companies that do the heavy work like cabling and installation. A display company that helps them figure that stuff out would certainly rise higher on the consideration list when hardware decisions start being made.