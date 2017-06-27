NEC Donates 2,000+ Displays To Charity Hospital Ship

NEC Display Solutions of America has stepped up in a big way to indirectly help sick and injured people in some of the poorest places on the planet, making a gift-in-kind donation of more than 2,000 commercial-grade displays to Mercy Ships, an international faith-based organization that uses hospital ships to perform life-changing surgeries.

NEC Display will provide large format and desktop displays of varying sizes and resolutions, including video wall and touch interactive displays, to be used for digital signage in common areas for communications and information, desktop displays in doctor’s offices and labs to aid in research, large touch displays in conference rooms for team collaboration, and high-resolution displays in waiting areas to communicate information to patients.

NEC is working with Four Winds Interactive and Peerless-AV, also supply software, mounts and services) to ensure the right gear is used in the right places in optimized ways.

“Mercy Ships matches NEC’s vision of Orchestrating a Brighter World,” says Rich Ventura, NEC Display Vice President of Business Development and Solutions. “With this partnership, we’re helping Mercy Ships achieve its goal of bringing hope and healing to those who need it most. The technology we’re providing is all commercial-grade, so it will provide lasting value for Mercy Ships, and in the end, will create value for society as a whole.”

Mercy Ships relies almost entirely on volunteers and donors to accomplish its mission. “NEC has really gone beyond the call of duty with its gift, and as a result of like-minded companies, we are able to bring state of the art healthcare to parts of the world that need it most,” says Bobby Baker, head of Corporate Relations at Mercy Ships. “We’re all about bringing dignity to people and giving others the opportunity to contribute in meaningful ways. When you can restore sight to a child with a 15-minute cataract removal surgery, it’s a powerful thing. Our donors make this possible.”

Annually, Mercy Ships has more than 1,600 volunteers helping in locations around the world. That includes an annual average of 1,000 volunteer crew who come from 40 nations, serving aboard ships such as the Africa Mercy.

Really great gesture by NEC, Peerless AV and FWI. I know Four Winds’ CEO David Levin went to Africa last year to see the ship in action for several days.

If you don’t know the organization, get some tissues ready and watch …