Back From The Dead: Transparent OLED, This Time Even Bigger

Transparent OLED was nowhere to be seen (or at least well-hidden) last week at InfoComm, but the tech is not dead.

ZDnet (among many tech sites) is reporting that LG Display has developed a 77-inch transparent flexible display with Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution. “The development project was backed by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, and took 59 months to complete,” says the report. “The goal was to make a transparent flexible display larger than 60 inches with UHD resolution to stay ahead of China and Taiwan, South Korea’s main rivals in commercial display.”

The 77-inch display has 40 percent transparency and 80R curvature, which for us mere mortals translates into capable of being curved into a circle with a 80mm radius. For the metric impaired, think 3.2″ pipe.

The LG transparent OLED that has been seen around digital signage shows for the last 2-3 years was a 55-incher. Samsung also had a transparent OLED but pulled it out of its trade show line-up. Not sure and don’t think it was ever fully commercialized. Love the look of transparent OLED, and OLED in general, but like a lot of early stage tech (remember what early plasmas were like), there are tech hurdles to clear like longer operating lifespan.

More about it in this Business Korea story …