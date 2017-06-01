Diversified Acquires Portland-based AV Integrator CompView

Diversified is continuing its brisk march to become the largest pro AV and signage systems integrator in North America (if it’s not already) with news today of its acquiring CompView.

The Beaverton, OR (Portland) integrator was listed as a top 15 integrator in the US, and gives Diversified an expanded customer base and talent in eight locations.

Says a press release:

The acquisition strategically expands Diversified’s nationwide operations with the addition of 8 new locations. CompView also contributes unique capabilities in serving the corporate enterprise, higher education, and healthcare markets. The expanded footprint and combined capabilities will provide clients with an unprecedented level of support and an enhanced customer experience. Wells Fargo Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CompView.

“As Diversified grows, we continue to seek out innovative companies that can help us transform the client experience,” says Diversified Chairman and CEO Fred D’Alessandro. “CompView has built a tremendous business. The success of both companies is based upon a culture of providing world class customer service, innovative technology solutions, and industry leading processes.”

The acquisition expands Diversified’s highly skilled workforce to approximately 1300 employees, with specialists delivering solutions across eight market divisions. It complements an existing complete customer solution platform that encompasses presentation technologies, unified communications, dynamic signage, live events, security, command and control, broadcast, medical, and business consulting.

“We are pleased to announce this combination with Diversified and believe our clients and employees will benefit greatly from this transaction,” says Scott Birdsall, CompView’s CEO. “Diversified’s engineering strength and commitment to high-touch regional service will enable the combined company to better serve our clients in this growing marketplace.”

Birdsall is now referred to as “a key member of the Diversified executive team.”

“As an entrepreneur, I’m always thinking about how to create a better customer experience,” says Paul White, Founder, CompView. “The opportunity to scale and serve our customers regardless of geographic location is extremely exciting. Developing a strategic plan for growth has to be customer focused, and, as part of the Diversified team, our customers and employees will benefit from new service offerings that truly make a difference in their business.”

No deal terms were released.