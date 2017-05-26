Displays, LED, OLED, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Shanghai Digital Signage Show This Fall Expecting 70K-Plus Attendees

What looks to be an all-encompassing digital signage show for the China market has been announced for Shanghai Sept. 20-22 – with events focused on digital signage, LED, OLED and signs all ganged together at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

OLED CHINA 2017, DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2017, SIGN CHINA 2017 and LED CHINA 2017 are expected to bring together 1,300 exhibitors and  cover 100,000 sq, metres of exhibition space. The show last year, without the OLED part, attracted about 73,000 people, 14,300 from outside the country. In headcount, that’s about the size of ISE, so it’s a BIG show.

A press release says “as the first platform to combine the four sections, OLED, digital signage, LED and traditional signs, it will become a new opportunity for professionals in the industry. Magnates such as Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Panasonic and NEC have kept increasing the investment on the usage of intelligent signage; the show organizer is pleased to invite these leading enterprises to join.”

“In the near future, more vital buyers and industry elites will join this platform as well. Among the exhibitors of SIGN & LED CHINA 2017, companies such as KONKA E-DISPLAY and PALLAS, conformed to the development trends of the signage industry and are leading the industry to achieve rapid development.”

 

The event is being run by trade show organizer UBM Trust.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @jimmy_abr: enVu, is hiring! We're looking for a Channel Account Manager. Someone who is not afraid of tech and has some exper…https:/… - 7 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Understanding The Importance of FCC Compliance in Digital Signage

Marjiuana Dispensaries Pay For Digital Signage Set-Up In One Month Of Upsells

Digital Signage Ecosystem Seeing Double-Digit Growth: IHS Markit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *