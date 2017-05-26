Shanghai Digital Signage Show This Fall Expecting 70K-Plus Attendees

What looks to be an all-encompassing digital signage show for the China market has been announced for Shanghai Sept. 20-22 – with events focused on digital signage, LED, OLED and signs all ganged together at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

OLED CHINA 2017, DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2017, SIGN CHINA 2017 and LED CHINA 2017 are expected to bring together 1,300 exhibitors and cover 100,000 sq, metres of exhibition space. The show last year, without the OLED part, attracted about 73,000 people, 14,300 from outside the country. In headcount, that’s about the size of ISE, so it’s a BIG show.

A press release says “as the first platform to combine the four sections, OLED, digital signage, LED and traditional signs, it will become a new opportunity for professionals in the industry. Magnates such as Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Panasonic and NEC have kept increasing the investment on the usage of intelligent signage; the show organizer is pleased to invite these leading enterprises to join.”

“In the near future, more vital buyers and industry elites will join this platform as well. Among the exhibitors of SIGN & LED CHINA 2017, companies such as KONKA E-DISPLAY and PALLAS, conformed to the development trends of the signage industry and are leading the industry to achieve rapid development.”