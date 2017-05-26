In Digital Signage, Calming Down Screen Layouts Just Makes Sense

Guest Post: Loren Bucklin, ConnectedSign

The single biggest content mistake being made in digital signage is asking displays to do too much.

Put simply, many screens are way over-populated with data and information. It sometimes seems like the mistakes made in the print world have migrated to the digital signage displays.

Whether it’s a retail deployment, or a corporate communications system, too much small text and too many zones are the enemy of clear communications!

Here’s an example:

Many content managers do not take advantage of a digital signage system’s ability to change its layout completely. They try to fit too much into a single screen. That being said, you also want to avoid changing frequently for no good reason. A good instructional designer looks at the attributes of information, and can then compartmentalize it accordingly.

For example: Urgent information has the attributes of impacting everyone and has a time component. Important information impacts everyone and does not have a time component.

Instead of putting all your information on one layout and condensing it into areas like an HR corner or message from the President panel, consider create alternative layouts that are more spacious, and easier to view and digest.

Here’s a better idea:

An HR template with an employee theme can rotate with other corporate level template and provide a better user experience and ultimately encourage viewership.

TIP: Examine your information!

Inventory your information and then prioritize it. Test it and make sure it makes sense to others.