Projects: Check Out This Nice 2 By 5 Elevator Lobby Video Wall at Westgate Las Vegas

The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, what you may know as the old Las Vegas Hilton right next to the convention center, has put some serious money into sprucing the place up, including the digital displays.

There are more than 150 digital signage displays on the property, including custom LED screens, 4K video walls, HD displays, and projections. The resort has been working with Orlando, FL-based solutions provider DCBolt Productions on a revamp of the set-up and content.

The network includes promo and wayfinding displays in a variety of configurations, custom LED walls and a pair 2×5 video walls (with more to come) located in the elevator waiting lobbies.

That’s the very nice video running above. I like that some of the content pieces respect and play with the teeny but evident seams between the LCDs. You can try to hide them, or you can make them part of the design.

The network runs now on UK-based CMS Signagelive, something DCBolt says in a case study saved about $10,000 in annual software costs from whatever was in there previously. “We’ve worked with a wide range of digital signage platforms in the past,” says Devin Wambolt, “and Signagelive is now our preferred CMS thanks to its versatility, intuitive interface and robust features.”