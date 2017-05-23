CREATIVE, PROJECTS, retail no comments

Projects: Mall’s Center Court Tree Gets LCD Display Ornaments

Not really sure what I think of this …

Certainly gets points for being different. But a bunch of LCDs dangling like Christmas ornaments around a living ficus tree in the middle of a mall, I dunno …

This is the set-up, launched I think in 2014, at the Louis Joliet Mall in way suburban Chicago. The tree is surrounded by 28 high-bright 40-inch LCDs, 40 LED panels and 45 LED tube pendants.

The content runs deal messaging for the mall, as well as community announcements and user-gen content like curated selfies and tweets.

I often do talks about strategy and effectiveness, and the perils of projects built around Wow Factor. I’d worry this is one of those cases where there is a bit of a Wow the first time people see it, but after the second or third sighting, the Wow is gone and shoppers are walking right on by. It doesn’t help that the screens are waaaay above the natural line of sight.

On the other hand, maybe it’s wildly successful.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @emmaglasbey: These guys are going round Manchester city centre handing out bottles of water & food to police officers, emergency servic… - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Projects: Hollywood’s Iconic Chinese Theatre Gets Projection-Mapped

Projects: This Sliding, Morphing LED-LCD Wall Takes Closer Looks At Human Brain

Pix: More Shots Of That Cool AR Digital Poster In Slovenia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *