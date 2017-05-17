IoT, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Rodolfo Saccoman, CEO/Founder of AdMobilize

There’s nothing all that new about digital signage networks using video analytics to get some sense of what’s happening with audiences near screens, but AdMobilize is not just another company peddling the same old stuff.

I spoke with CEO and Founder Rodolfo Saccoman about a product and service he says rolls up a wide range of different measurement technologies under one simple, harmonized platform.

Saccoman comes out of the IT side of the hospitality industry and he totally gets the importance of customer service and experience. He also understands buzz, and the insatiable appetite out there for cutting costs. That may explain, in part, why the company’s AdBeacon measurement device runs off the extremely buzz-worthy Raspberry Pi board.

We get into a lot of things in our chat – including how he thinks computer vision and artificial intelligence will work in the future in digital signage and digital out of home.

