16:9 Projects Podcast: Movilok On La Fonda Barranco

Movilok won the DSE 2017 Silver APEX Award in the Event Venues & Hospitality category for their work at the hotel La Fonda Barranco. The traditional hotel, in the heart of the very old city of Jerez, is the first certified hotel for the hearing impaired in Spain.

Even though the installation is just a single screen, it’s the functionality and interactivity of this “Bidirectional Interaction Information Point” that make it so interesting.

Using a Chromebox with the Movilok App allows visitors to connect to the display with their mobile browser in their native language 24/7.

When the display and the smartphone are linked, the mobile detects touch gestures, acting as a remote-control for the display.

Information can be also downloaded to the phone for use by guests while they are out being tourists. This info includes maps (with points of interest), train timetables and coupons.

I spoke, first to Luis del Ser, from Movilok and then to Alejandro Abrio, from La Fonda Barranco hotel, on the floor of DSE, just hours before they won their award.