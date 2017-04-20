Latest one comment

For The 11 Zillionth Time, Do Not Turn Off The Damn TV!

Another tale of When Cheap Meets Real World, as spotted by reader …

My guess – some crappy Android HDMI stick that’s powered by the TV’s USB. TV goes off, stick powers off, and doesn’t come back without a fight when TV powered back on.

If so, simple, smart remedy is to plug stick power in wall or something other than USB port.

Other guesses?

Taped-on note really finishes off the end-cap nicely.  The rain gutter guard vendor really busted the design budget on this.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

  • Maurice Doran says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:04 PM

    My background is in retail and I cringe every time I see something like this. It happens a lot, and it’s easy to prevent. Many CMS products let you put the TV into sleep mode overnight, or you can just end the program at the end of the day and switch to a blank image. There are so many ways to deal with this but I guess nothing beats a handwritten sign!

