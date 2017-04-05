Projects: Louisiana Wellness Center Spans 12K Video Across Three Walls

The new Education Center at the Wellness Center of Thibodaux Regional, in Thibodaux, Louisiana, greets visitors with a 17-minute video that showcases the native beauty of Louisiana across three 4K video walls.

The multi-screen video experience developed by VisionQuest Design & Production of Atlanta features nature scenes, landmarks, plantations, and the Bayou, among other local places.

The screens also have touch options in the center, and as you can see in the images, sound isolation dome speakers and conventional speakers overhead. The touch portions bring up a variety of content elements and maps.

The content is driven by Renewed Vision’s ProVideoPlayer2 across the three screens as one continuous, unified image, or as separate images for display on each screen. VisionQuest developed a three 4K-camera rig to shoot the 12K video, using a moving jib crane, golf cart, pickup truck, and airboat to capture the wide variety of footage.