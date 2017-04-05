Content, Displays, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Projects: Louisiana Wellness Center Spans 12K Video Across Three Walls

The new Education Center at the Wellness Center of Thibodaux Regional, in Thibodaux, Louisiana, greets visitors with a 17-minute video that showcases the native beauty of Louisiana across three 4K video walls.

The multi-screen video experience developed by VisionQuest Design & Production of Atlanta features nature scenes, landmarks, plantations, and the Bayou, among other local places.

The screens also have touch options in the center, and as you can see in the images, sound isolation dome speakers and conventional speakers overhead. The touch portions bring up a variety of content elements and maps.

The content is driven by Renewed Vision’s ProVideoPlayer2 across the three screens as one continuous, unified image, or as separate images for display on each screen. VisionQuest developed a three 4K-camera rig to shoot the 12K video, using a moving jib crane, golf cart, pickup truck, and airboat to capture the wide variety of footage.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Jerome Moeri, CEO of @Navori on 5 keys to good software, and… https://t.co/7PryXjEPmW https://t.co/mSTg5TLG25 - 7 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Jerome Moeri, CEO of Navori

HTML5 And 4K Taking Interactive Digital Signage to New Heights

BeeBoard Introduces Publisher And Viewer For “Social” Digital Signage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *