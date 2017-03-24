PODCAST, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

16:9 Projects Podcast: Jacksonville International Airport

Imagine how upset an airport full of people would be if you weren’t able to deliver them the data they required. Information they need to get to their gate and flight on time and to find their luggage… not to mention emergency messaging

On this episode of Projects, Michael Tutton talks to the people responsible for setting up the digital communication at Jacksonville International Airport in northern Florida, which serves 5.5 million passengers a year.

While their digital overhaul isn’t as “spectacular” as some of our previous episodes, it is a complex and well thought-out project, who’s content is likely more relevant to its audience.

Projects of this size are becoming more commonplace, so I asked Colleen Hamilton, Principle at Art of Context and Steven Shultz, Director of Information Technology for JAX, about some of the details involved in delivering a project like this, including engaging stakeholders, effective emergency messaging and avoiding scope-creep.

People at airports rely on data a lot, and can get very cranky when things aren’t correct, so it’s interesting to hear how they got it right.

I spoke with Colleen and Steven via Skype.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
The latest 16:9 Projects Podcast talks about communicating at Jacksonville International… https://t.co/yaCvyqV9zr https://t.co/1fAWK1q8B0 - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: AOPEN America

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: GIGABYTE Technology

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: LG Electronics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *