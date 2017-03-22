Sixteen:Nine Speaking Plans For DSE2017

A crazily busy few weeks calmed down a bit in the last couple of days – enough that I could actually think about what I might talk about last week, since I opted in on a few speaking and moderating things at Digital Signage Expo.

On Tuesday, I’m among a pile of really solid speakers, panelists and moderators at the Digital Out-of-Home Strategy Summit put together by Rich Ventura of NEC, an already busy guy who evidently doesn’t sleep. Among many things, Rich is also the Chairman of the Digital Signage Federation.

The conference, says the preamble, serves as a meeting place for brand marketers, ad agencies and network operators, covering what each constituent needs to know about digital out-of-home media and its role in the evolving digital landscape. The conference addresses present and future issues and challenges, including how the medium is measured, who sees it, how effective it is, where it’s located, what it costs and where it fits in the media buyer’s planning.

The 1:15 panel I’m running is on “Approaching Projects Driven by Customer Experience.”

It is described as a “free-flowing panel looking at the importance of the customer, not the technology, in creating successful digital signage networks and digital out-of-home executions. You’ll learn how the basis of customer experience is in defining and establishing objectives. You’ll get real-world experience from panelists whose companies have worked with global brands, as well as practical advice on how to approach projects driven by customer experience.”

The people I will mercilessly grill and hopefully get to cry are Bryan Meszaros of OpenEye Global, Russell Young of Stratacache, Len Dudis of Grupo Vidanta and Jeff martin of Right Media Solutions.

The event runs all day at the Renaissance (hotel right off the LVCC lot). It costs money. Details on the DSE site.

On Wednesday, I am doing one of those on-the-floor workshops (still not sure how that happened) at 12:30 on How To Choose A CMS. That’s a half-hour express thing I am sharing with TJ DiQuollo from Diversified.

Details here:

I’m doing one of those Industry Roundtables, which I have seen from a distance but never sat in on.

It’s 11 am on Thursday, March 30.

Big Questions To Ask And Get Answered To Get Your Signage Project Off To A Solid Start

Session Number: IRT6

Room: Booth #1754

I’ll be coaching a table of, I’m going to assume, newbies on not getting caught up in the tech and eye candy and focusing on a core strategy.

All the DSE education stuff is listed here: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/2017/Public/sessions.aspx?ID=653&sortMenu=103002