Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Luis Villafane, Maler

Luis Villafane have been email pen pals for years, but I only met him in person for the first time last month in Amsterdam, at ISE. It was a treat, because the guy not only knows the signage business in and out, but is blunt and funny as hell.

If you are a regular 16:9 reader you will remember some of his frank and funny guest posts, like a plea to vendors and service providers to Have The Cojones To Admit And Share Mistakes.

He runs Maler, a digital signage service provider based in A Coruna, on the northwest tip of Spain. Maler is all about managing digital signage networks, and a small team runs some very big networks, like KFC in the UK. Maler recently signed on as the sponsor of the companion 16:9 podcast, called Projects. But that’s not why we’re talking. He was on my “gotta talk to” list months ago.

In our chat, we talk about how the company got started, what they do, what’s genuinely important when it comes to running stable networks, and what makes Luis crazy.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade.
Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

