DSE 2017 Booth Previews: LG Electronics

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

LG Electronics

DSE Booth Number – 100

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

LG is introducing some game-changing technologies at this year’s DSE Expo. Without giving away too much, LG’s pioneered OLED displays will be at the forefront of our lineup, which will feature new products in a couple new categories.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

LG is a leader in driving innovations in the commercial display market with technologies such as OLED, IPS, UHD and Outdoor. Our customers continue to ask how we can provide inspiration to transform spaces using LG’s innovative displays – whether it is using an LG OLED in a lobby, stretch displays for the airport of tomorrow or interactive and On-Demand video walls for modern hotels. Our goal is to help our customers “just picture it.”

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We look forward to having all types of customers, resellers, integrators, consultants and partners visiting our booth. As mentioned, our goal is for customers to see first-hand how LG’s displays can help their businesses be more successful. We want everyone to picture how our innovative displays fit into their environment, whether that’s a new installation or a portfolio that they can offer to customers.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

LG has been a part of DSE since the start. The variety of content and amount of education opportunities the show offers attendees, as well as the diverse range and growing number of attendees is the biggest change I’ve noticed.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are always eager to see how partners and content providers are thinking of new ways to utilize displays, grab customer’s attention and truly create the ideal customer experiences.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

It’s a short show in comparison to other tradeshows, but due to this it makes each day jam packed with meetings, press briefings and booth tours.

