Digital OOH, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Guinness Uses Real-Time Data On Digital Posters To Pull People To Pubs For Huge Rugby Match

If you have an Irish pub in England, or pretty much anywhere, the next couple of days are going to be crazy.

Today, of course, is St. Paddy’s Day, and the real Irish and the mobs of wannabes are guzzling Guinness and Harp and, yuck, green beer. Tomorrow Ireland plays England in the RBS 6 Nations Rugby tournament,which in the rugby world is a very big deal.

Guinness has been running a campaign on JC Decaux digital posters in London that let rugby fans know where they can catch the game. The campaign developed by Carat and Posterscope, and working with Liveposter, automatically serves ads as a match approaches, providing kick off times and distances to nearby pubs that are screening the live match.

A network of sensors fitted in participating pubs captures footfall data and, based on capacity levels, triggers real-time, tailored creative executions to drive fans to the best venues to watch the game.

“This campaign gives audiences upcoming match information and also let’s passers-by know where there’s an available seat nearby to catch the game accompanied by a pint of the official beer of the tournament,” says Elliot Duncan, Guinness Marketing Manager for Europe.

Data-triggered content is going to be central to many or most digital ad and marketing campaigns in the future, and this is a good example of a simple execution that is highly relevant to fans who want to do something, but don’t want to get motivated to go to a location and then be disappointed because there’s no room.

England has already won this event, by the way, but is going for a record in consecutive Test match wins.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
DSE 2017 Booth Previews: @MimoDisplay to showcase 20+ small #digitalsignage displays https://t.co/BxB94RACVC https://t.co/y6RtJwWVIp - 57 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Mimo Monitors

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Aerva

Coca-Cola Rolling Out Digital Display Networks All Running Off Google ChromeOS And Cloud Tools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *