DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Bitvu

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Bitvu

DSE Booth Number -FT122 (Innovator Zone)

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We’re new – and we have two exciting product launches for the US market – a digital signage player that works anywhere – even in an offline environment -an analogue/digital streaming encoder for under $200. Drop by, as we’d love to meet you!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We want to challenge people to think differently. Our next generation of Hardware is smarter, smaller (see picture), simpler and lower cost. Combine this with innovative features and a great CMS, and the challenge becomes “Where can I take a digital signage system to today, that was impossible to go to yesterday?”

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

In the morning, some great distributors. In the afternoon, the CTO/Marketing Manager of a large Franchise group like 7 Eleven or someone like Office Depot – boy do we have a product for those types of guys!

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Bitvu is a first time exhibitor (so please be gentle with us!).

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

I hope we are so busy that we don’t get a break, but if we do, then it will be a) opportunities for partnerships/strategic alliances b) emerging trends.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

As first timers, we have a lot learn. We do have tickets for the DSE mixer on the Tuesday night and as we Brits love a beer-especially when its free! – and a chat, then this has more than a chance of being our favourite!

