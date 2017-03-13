ScoreStream Brings Hyperlocal Sports Reports To Digital Screen Networks

Companies like Screenfeed, Datacall and Digichief all do a nice job providing subscription content feeds for things like major college and pro sports, but I don’t think I’ve seen them do feeds that would provide screen networks with another tier of sports that is particularly huge in the U.S. market.

A company called ScoreStream has been doing graphically rich stats and score feeds for high school sports for online and mobile, and now the company has has joined the Digital Place Based Advertising Association, with an obvious eye on expanding its reach to ad-based digital signage networks.

ScoreStream is described in a new DPAA release as the first and only crowd-sourcing platform for live local sports. Sourcing real time coverage from thousands of high school games per week, the ScoreStream mobile app enables users to update real-time scores, chat with other fans, post photos and videos with broadcast-quality graphics and share content to Twitter and Facebook. In addition to a sizable mobile audience, ScoreStream syndicates its real-time content to 500 local media partners nationwide.

“The ScoreStream platform has harnessed the immense popularity of high school sports, with real-times scores, photos and videos shared from thousands of games, coast to coast,” says John Smelzer, President & COO of ScoreStream. “Our platform enables us to localize and distribute this content at scale, with digital out of home as our next big opportunity. We’re looking forward to the DPAA providing invaluable guidance to us in this arena.”

There’s no reason, of course, these kinds of data feeds couldn’t also find their way to non ad-based networks – and I could certainly see sports bars on a Friday night populated by people interested not only in the football game involving their local school, but also for rival schools around the city, county or state. The company is already providing localized scores, photos and videos to 650 Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide.

The primary service is app-based but it’s that syndication piece – presumably data feeds, media RSS or something else – that could/would be used by DOOH networks.