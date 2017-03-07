DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Daktronics

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Daktronics

DSE Booth Number – 225

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Daktronics is a unique breed. While many know of us the in professional and collegiate sports world, we really are all over the map – both literally and in display application. We design, manufacture and install incredibly complex to standard LED displays – both large and small. Whether its large-format LED video displays, UHD LED video, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications, we’ve grown into an audiovisual global leader.

Why should people visit out booth? One would be to discover more about ADFLOW Networks, a Daktronics subsidiary. ADFLOW brings Daktronics years of experience across national in-store network rollouts for convenience stores, financial sectors, retail, grocery and more. Overall, our main goal is to help the DSE audience understand that Daktronics and the ADFLOW team offer total solutions to the LED digital video marketplace. No other company by our estimation comes close to the plethora of products and services we offer the digital display industry – which also demonstrates our commitment to this craft in the past, now and well into the future. We hope our booth helps educate customers of all the differing types of products and services that are ideal for certain applications – both indoors and out.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Daktronics – We Are Your Total Solution Provider.

In that we mean we can handle our customers projects and challenges from start to finish – from concept, design to manufacturing and installation – we can be a full source provider. However, we only act in that role if that is what they want or prefer. Many customers do not, or the situation does not lend itself that way. That’s great. When those opportunities arise we regularly work with architects, designers, integrators and AV companies throughout the world. Our message to them has always been one of a partner alongside their digital endeavors. We are a manufacturer and can help guide them with the LED display portions of their projects.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?We look forward to seeing and meeting with end users of our products, AV Integrators, designers, architects, international partners and, in general, professionals from all walks of life with a high interest in digital LED displays.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been attending DSE since 2011– and have exhibited at five of those shows. The show has definitely evolved. I’ve attended the past two years and I can certainly see its growth not only in the the number of attendees (I’m assuming), as well as exhibitors. The quality and diversity of the booths always surprises me. I also am always looking forward to all their educational opportunities which I feel have improved from year to year.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Naturally, we’ll be researching our fellow LED display manufacturers. I also look forward to strolling the exhibit hall and in all the new and exciting booths and display content featured at DSE. One thing I’m always impressed with is the on-floor workshops. They’re free. They’re educational. They’re accessible. I encourage others to support those opportunities during the show.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Lately – its a tie between assisting with DSE’s annual Digital Signage Tour and the first morning of the tradeshow when everything is new and there is a buzz in the air.

