DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Neoti

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Neoti

DSE Booth Number – 851

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We are one of the only U.S-based LED solutions providers to also offer in-house service and repair, which we think is pretty important. We will also be showcasing a variety of LED technology from multiple manufacturers. Not to mention, the opportunity to get to know more about our company, our team, and our recent projects!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

By focusing on the best products available for each application and maintaining a strong dedication to our customers’ vision, Neoti has set a new standard for custom LED display solutions. We also offer that in-house specialized LED repair and service center. So, no more excessive wait times for LED diode repair!

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

All are welcome, though we do enjoy people with big vision and big ideas. Regardless of the industry, we especially enjoy working on those creative and challenging LED display projects that push us and the technology forward.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our first year exhibiting, and we are very excited!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Other than a chance to meet with our partners and friends, we will be keeping an eye out for the best digital signage software and hardware components that can be integrated to meet the needs of our clients seeking an all-in-one package of an LED display and media playback.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

While it is our first year, aside from meeting many new and wonderful people, we anticipate it may well be the Sixteen:Nine DSE Mixer on Tuesday evening.

Want to promote your presence at Digital Signage Expo this year? This is a totally-free, no strings attached service by 16:9, designed to help vendors tell their story and help attendees do some advanced planning on who and what they want to see. To promote your booth, just fill in this form