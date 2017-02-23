DSE, TECHNOLOGY no comments

DSE2017 Booth Previews: Hey Marketers, Can You Afford Free?

So far, I’ve posted 11 booth previews for exhibitors showing at Digital Signage Expo in about five weeks in Las Vegas, and I have submissions for another four.

Which means there are about 185 companies planning to exhibit at the show that don’t like free publicity. It’s a little baffling, but if I have learned anything about this business, it’s that software and mechanical engineers are not, generally, brilliant marketers. DSE is not paying me to run these, and I am not asking anything of the vendors. It’s just a useful exercise.

So … if you want to preview your presence at DSE to 1,000s of my daily readers – many who will be at the show – and can afford free,To promote your booth,  just fill in this form.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Yes. we’re all terrified about the infiltration. #nutjob https://t.co/yVdui5Qq9D https://t.co/IVlFSVkjy6 - 40 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Tales From The ISE Aisles: Two Weeks Later And I’m Still Tired

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: BroadSign

Screenly Rewrites Raspberry Pi CMS Platform; Gets IOT-Optimized On Ubuntu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *