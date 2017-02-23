DSE2017 Booth Previews: Hey Marketers, Can You Afford Free?

So far, I’ve posted 11 booth previews for exhibitors showing at Digital Signage Expo in about five weeks in Las Vegas, and I have submissions for another four.

Which means there are about 185 companies planning to exhibit at the show that don’t like free publicity. It’s a little baffling, but if I have learned anything about this business, it’s that software and mechanical engineers are not, generally, brilliant marketers. DSE is not paying me to run these, and I am not asking anything of the vendors. It’s just a useful exercise.

So … if you want to preview your presence at DSE to 1,000s of my daily readers – many who will be at the show – and can afford free,To promote your booth, just fill in this form.