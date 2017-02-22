Projects: 40-Screen Flying Video Wall Switches On At Southampton, UK Cinema

The ‘flying’ video wall, says Beaver Group on its web site, “is a great example of the complex and intricate installations Beaver Group deliver – we were challenged with creating this one of a kind installation for the main lobby by Showcase Cinema and their architects, JTDA. In May 2016, Beaver Group began work on the initial concepts for the installation, producing isometric models, concept drawings, 3D renders and test videos.”

“Mounted over 11 metres high in the lobby using a complex steel cable suspension system, the video wall canvas displays content at a massive 8K resolution. The Beaver Group in-house motion graphics team conceptualized and produced the content using a mixture of 3D animation, motion graphics, photography and distributor supplied assets.”

There are also 21 screens across concession stands, bars and party rooms and six dedicated screens at the Box Office area. The company’s signage.ninja management system gives the local manager to schedule and change product features and promotions, while a central system also allows Head Office to maintain and manage products across their entire estate whilst still allowing local store level updates and changes.

It doesn’t say, but Beaver is a well-established Scala partner, so this is probably that company’s CMS driving things.