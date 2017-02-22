ARM, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Adtechno Debuts 4K H.265 Digital Signage Media Player

The Taiwan-based hardware firm Adtechno has started marketing a beefy little industrial-grade box aimed at the high end digital signage market – with the device capable of running 4K at 60 frames per second and using high efficiency video compression to keep file sizes down.

The AS4K2K – model AS4L01X (rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?) has a dual core 1.5GHz ARM-based media processor and supports High Efficiency Video Codec in [email protected] 10 bit YUV 4:2:0 seamlessly. Somebody, somewhere, knows what that last bit means.

The product page here has all the details, except what the thing runs on … so I asked: Linux. There is a separate version that runs Android 6.0.1.

It is not cheap – with an MSRP for single units of $650 USD. That might be a tough price point when IAdea and Brightsign have 4K boxes that are $500 or less, and there are companies marketing 4K Android set top boxes as media players for $300 and less, . BUT … this is industrial-grade, whereas the set top box stuff is built for living rooms.

