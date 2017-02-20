DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Omnivex

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Omnivex Corporation

DSE Booth Number – 410

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

At DSE 2017 Omnivex will be launching its next generation digital communications platform – Omnivex Ink. Omnivex Ink will transform the way organizations communicate – digitally.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

At DSE 2017 Omnivex will be launching its next generation digital communications platform – Omnivex Ink. Omnivex Ink enables organizations to realize their Return on Investment (ROI) in data and digital signage by extending real-time information to everyone’s fingertips. With Omnivex Ink organizations can quickly and easily share personalized, real-time information on any device with employees and customers.

In three easy steps anyone can quickly share information on any screen – no coding required. Whether it is business app for mobile phones or real-time information on digital screens Omnivex Ink provides organizations with a platform to manage digital communications across the business.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

The ideal attendee at the Omnivex booth has a need to communicate real-time information across their organization.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will the 13th year at DSE for Omnivex. We have seen a number of changes over the years from the technologies available to the needs and requirements of the organizations attending.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

When we are able to get away from the booth we like to connect with our partners. It is also great to listen in on the various sessions learn how organizations are using digital signage.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Our favorite part of the week is when the doors open the first day and attendees arrive!

Want to promote your presence at Digital Signage Expo this year? This is a totally-free, no strings attached service by 16:9, designed to help vendors tell their story and help attendees do some advanced planning on who and what they want to see. To promote your booth, just fill in this form