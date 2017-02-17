Big Oops: Digital Signage System Replacing Iconic Penn Station Board Goes Down

So this is not good.

Amtrak cut over its iconic, clicking and clattering old school departure boards at NY Penn Station last fall for a shiny set of new LCD-based information displays, and someone’s content management system.

Gothamist is reporting today that the new video walls and related monitors were down for an hour or so this morning, and tweeted photos confirm the screens were “Waiting for server.”

I’m no developer, but I think most systems out there – at a bare minimum – will show locally stored if the central server goes out, so passengers don’t see a big wall of clue nothing.

Bad. Bad. Bad.

Seriously @Amtrak? We miss the old mechanical track listing at penn station NYC. All screens look like this. ? pic.twitter.com/QPH5LLr3u5 — Rebecca Klein (@bkleinNYC) February 17, 2017

Call me nostalgic but I miss the big old school Amtrak departure board at Penn Station. It seems empty now. — Jessica Ottney Mahar (@jessicaottney) February 1, 2017

Plus it worked.