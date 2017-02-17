TECHNOLOGY no comments

Big Oops: Digital Signage System Replacing Iconic Penn Station Board Goes Down

So this is not good.

Amtrak cut over its iconic, clicking and clattering old school departure boards at NY Penn Station last fall for a shiny set of new LCD-based information displays, and someone’s content management system.

Gothamist is reporting today that the new video walls and related monitors were down for an hour or so this morning, and tweeted photos confirm the screens were “Waiting for server.”

I’m no developer, but I think most systems out there – at a bare minimum – will show locally stored if the central server goes out, so passengers don’t see a big wall of clue nothing.

Bad. Bad. Bad.

 

Plus it worked.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
RT @wconnors: Meanwhile, in Canada: https://t.co/7lEzzIczMT - 4 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: LG-MRI

Photos From The Floor – ISE 2017

E Ink’s 32-inch Color Display Appears To Rival LCD For Color

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *