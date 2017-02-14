CREATIVE, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Projects: Hy-Vee’s W. Des Moines History Pavilion

The midwest US, employee-owned grocer Hy-Vee has opened a conference and event center in its West Des Moines, Iowa head office that goes very big on a blend of digital and print graphics.

The company turned the building’s lobby into an 11,000-square-foot history pavilion and hired Dimensional Innovations, a Kansas-based architecture and design firm, to design and fabricate the space.

“Hy-Vee’s Dwight Vredenburg History Pavilion really is a show-stopping display of artifacts, advertisements and photographs from Hy-Vee’s nearly nine decade history,” says JC Hendricks, Vice President and Creative Director for the firm. “Using Hy-Vee’s bright color palette and some creative design ideas, we designed a space that encourages guests to walk around and learn about the company in an exciting, novel way.”

The big digital feature is a set of six round support columns that are wrapped, in part, by NanoLumens Nixel Series LED displays – which are flexible enough to nicely go around a right 4-foot diameter column.

“We wanted to use every available space to capture people’s attention, and the NanoLumens Nixel Series™ displays were the absolute best way to utilize the column space,” Hendricks says. “The plan was originally to outfit four of the columns with displays, but when we showed Hy-Vee a mockup of the NanoLumens 360-degree display, they were blown away and immediately decided to put them on all six columns.”

The 5mm pixel pitch displays run a two-hour loop of commercials and videos from the company’s past, with each column staggering the timing so visitors get to see different videos as they walk around the room. This way, guests can see more of the full two-hour video than if it were timed the same on every display. The displays are 2 feet tall and positioned 8 feet off the ground.

As visitors tour the lobby, says a press release, they are taken on a decade-by-decade journey through the company’s history. Each decade has its own section of wall complete with an LCD screen to display images of people and events during that period, and glass display cases featuring artifacts, books and photos.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
RT @ddale8: Jason Chaffetz claimed citizens at his town hall were paid protesters. So Utahns are sending him invoices: https://t.co/tYKUzZl… - 8 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Visix Adds “Connect” Entry-Level Meeting Room Sign Option

DSE 2017 Booth Preview: VXL Software

Why the (Bleep) Aren’t You Using Digital Signage – Responses to 10 Objections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *