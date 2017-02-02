France’s Telelogos Latest To Adapt Digital Signage CMS To “Smart” Displays

The French digital signage software firm Telelogos is the latest platform to integrate with smart display software – in this case Samsung’s Tizen-driven Smart Signage displays.

The company will be showing the integration with Samsung’s 4th-generation smart panels next week at ISE in Amsterdam. Its Media4Display software started on Windows, and then added Android and now Tizen.

“It seemed obvious to us to develop a specific version of our digital signage software for Tizen. Beyond the growing interest of the market for this type of displays, this testifies the strong partnership between Samsung and Telelogos,” says Christophe Billaud, Managing Director of Telelogos.

“Having a leading CMS supplier such as Telelogos joining our SSSP community of partners, is a clear validation of the value the Tizen platform brings to our SOC enabled displays,” says Samsung European Display Director Damon Crowhurst. “I expect this will be very positively received by the extensive Telelogos client base, and we are excited to be showcasing them on our stand at ISE.”

North Americans involved in this sector are probably cross-eyed by the assertion that Telelogos is a leading supplier, but that owes to them not being active on this side of the Atlantic. The company does a lot of corporate trade in Europe, and had a substantial presence at ISE in 2016 – which was the first time I’d ever heard the name.

They have been around for 30 years, and are into more than just signage software. They have Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, and remote/fixed device management applications (which explains why I was impressed in a demo a year ago with the depth of the device management the CMS had).